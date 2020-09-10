Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh crashes Akshay Kumar’s live interaction with Bear Grylls, says ‘mooch is looking kadak’

Ranveer Singh crashes Akshay Kumar’s live interaction with Bear Grylls, says ‘mooch is looking kadak’

Ranveer Singh crashed Akshay Kumar’s live Instagram interaction with Bear Grylls, and admired the actor’s moustache, which he has grown for his new film Bell Bottom.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 16:56 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in a still from Sooryavanshi.

Actor Akshay Kumar participated in an Instagram live session with adventurer and TV host Bear Grylls, ahead of their special episode of Into the Wild. Akshay, who was joined by his Bell Bottom co-star Huma Qureshi, spoke about some of the challenges that he faced on the show.

But what many might consider a challenge -- drinking a concoction made of elephant dung -- wasn’t a challenge for Akshay at all. Asked how he managed to drink it, Akshay said that he wasn’t worried about it. “Because of ayurvedic reasons, I had cow’s urine everyday, so this was OK,” he said, which took Bear by surprise. He said, “Not too many of my guests say that!”

 

He continued, “When people get super famous, they stop doing things outside their comfort zones, because they get scared of looking vulnerable.” But he said that Akshay was up for anything.



The live session was then interrupted by Akshay’s Sooryavanshi co-star, Ranveer Singh, who dropped by to pay Akshay a compliment on his moustache, and to wish him a happy birthday. “Mooch looks kadak, Akki (the moustache looks good),” Ranveer said, as conveyed by Huma.

Bear took the opportunity to ask Akshay if his family approves of the moustache, which he has grown for Bell Bottom, a period spy thriller. He said they don’t.

The special episode of Into the Wild will premiere on Discovery+ on September 11 and air on Discovery Channel on September 14. It was reportedly shot earlier this year at Mysuru’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Also read: Happy birthday Akshay Kumar: When Twinkle Khanna threatened to not have a second child, other lesser-known facts about their marriage

Sooryavanshi is slated for a Diwali release, after being delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Another of Akshay’s films, Laxmmi Bomb, will be released directly on streaming.

