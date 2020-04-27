Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s 83 not heading to OTT, Taapsee Pannu talks about buying her first house

Kareena Kapoor called son Taimur ‘in-house Picasso’, now Ibrahim Ali Khan calls himself ‘Picasso Jr’ in childhood pic

Actor Saif Ali Khan was recently seen painting his balcony wall with son Taimur in a picture posted by his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor. Now, Saif’s elder son Ibrahim has also shared a photo of himself, playing with colours as a child. Calling himself ‘Picasso Jr’, Ibrahim shared a childhood picture that showed him dressed in cosy pyjamas with paint on his hands and a big dog behind him.

(Read full story here)

Hrithik Roshan responds to fan’s query if he is smoking in pic with his sons, says he’d ‘decimate’ every cigarette from planet

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan recently shared a picture of him and his sons--Hrehaan and Hridaan--chilling in their balcony during the lockdown. The lovely photo showed the family enjoying the great views from their home but one fan spotted something curious in it.

(Read full story here)

Ranveer Singh’s 83 heading straight to OTT due to lockdown? Reliance Entertainment clears rumours

Actor Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film 83 is among the many Bollywood projects affected by the coronavirus lockdown. It was supposed to release in April but has been put on hold indefinitely. Recent rumours suggested that the film may just release straight to a streaming platform soon. However, the film’s producers have refuted the same.

(Read full story here)

Raj and DK working on micro-series and films that will be shot indoors

In order to encourage budding filmmakers during lockdown and to keep their creativity flowing, director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, said they will mentor and back the new format of micro-storytelling. The duo already has two micro-series in the pipeline. The country is under the lockdown, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of coronavirus in India.

(Read full story here)

Step inside Taapsee Pannu’s house in Mumbai, actor recalls how she made it home. Watch video

Actor Taapsee Pannu has been sharing throwback images and videos, making her journey as an outsider in Bollywood. Her latest is about when she bought her flat in Mumbai and made it her own. Sharing a picture, she wrote how the process coincided with her shooting of Anurag Kashyap film Manmarziyaan.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more