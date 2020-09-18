Ranveer Singh dubs for Jayeshbhai Jordaar at Yash Raj Films

Actor Ranveer Singh, who resumed work recently, was spotted at Yash Raj Films on Thursday. Ranveer visited YRF to dub for Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a film that he has wrapped earlier this year.

“Ranveer is starting to dub for the film and that’s why he was at YRF. His work schedule is back to normal and he is absolutely fine to shoot and work in the pandemic because it is the new normal now. He realizes that the industry has to restart for business to be back as usual and as a superstar he will be extremely proactive to contribute towards normalizing the industry that has been hit hard by the pandemic,” informs a trade source.

The source adds, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar is going to release in theatres, no doubt about that. So, the makers are keeping the film ready to release. They will assess the best time to release the film, given the pandemic and make further plans to market and release this really special film. Ranveer will wrap his entire dubbing work on Jayeshbhai now.”

Producer Maneesh Sharma is confident that the film’s social message will appeal to audiences. “Ranveer has given his 200% for the film and it will show when people see the movie. I will stick my neck out to say that Ranveer has delivered his career best performance with Jayeshbhai Jordaar,” Maneesh, who had introduced Ranveer to Bollywood with his film Band Baaja Baarat, had said earlier.

Directed by debutant writer-director Divyang, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a humorous film set in Gujarat. In the first look released by YRF, the actor was seen to have visibly transformed himself again, shedding many kilos and looking unrecognisable as a Gujarati man.

