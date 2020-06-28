Ranveer Singh excited as Simmba is set for Fiji and Australia release post lockdown

Actor Ranveer Singh is excited as his film Simmba is set to release in Fiji and Australia post lockdown. The actor also shared new posters to make the announcement.

One of the posters announced: “Fiji Blockbuster Returns” while the other read in continuation: “Australia bringing cheers back.” Sharing the second poster, Ranveer wrote: “Alla Re Alla, Amcha Simba Alla.”

After nearly three months of coronavirus lockdown, life is slowly limping back to normal. Earlier this month, came the news that Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl would release after lockdown in United Arab Emirates. Many films were slowly returning back to shooting schedules with governments announcing the unlock procedure, rules and regulations. Reports suggested that the cast and crew of John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga would begin shoot in Hyderabad in July, while Akshay Kumar would leave for London to shoot his upcoming film, Bell Bottom, also in July.

Simmba, an official Hindi remake of Telugu superhit film Temper, starred Ranveer Singh as a corrupt cop. The revenge drama was lapped by audiences and reportedly made Rs 350 crores worldwide, becoming Ranveer’s biggest blockbuster.

However, the film’s reviews, were anything but glowing. Hindustan Times, writing about it, had said: “This is a spinoff of Rohit Shetty’s alarmingly successful Singham movies, and in my review, I had called the first film ‘Devgnporn’, based on its fondness for crotch and caboose shots of its tight-trousered hero. In Simmba, with a cutesy title pointing out the cub of a lion king, Singh seems less concerned about his look than his feel. He embraces the trashy 80s-remake lunacy and creates a corrupt wisecracker more Deadpool than Devgn.”

Simmba was a Rohit Shetty directorial and also starred Sara Ali Khan as its female lead. It was produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

