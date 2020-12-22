Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh joins the party in Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire’s new song Aur Karo

Ranveer Singh joins the party in Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire’s new song Aur Karo

Ranveer Singh is soon joining the bandwagon in Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire’s new rp music video, Aur Karo. The song is made under his independent music record label IncInk.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 16:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ranveer Singh has made a cameo in Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire’s new song Aur Karo.

Ranveer Singh has released a new music video Aur Karo featuring Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire and has also made a guest appearance in the song. The Gully Boy actor runs a passion project - the independent music record label IncInk to support homegrown musical talents.

Aur Karo is a satirical take on how talent is viewed by the commercial machinery that invests in them and the vicious cycle that follows. Talking about the new song, Ranveer said, “The mad hatters at IncInk have outdone themselves this time. From music to lyrical prowess to vocal flow, story and characterization, Aur Karo is a blitz screen of madness and genius. ‘Sign me up’ I said to Navzar when I heard the video concept. I had to be a part of this. So, they found a way to airdrop me in a shot, bang in the middle of the craziness. It is this world of Film and Music which doesn’t abide by any rules, that makes me feel at home. I love it.”

 

Using music and hip hop as the ultimate mode of expression Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire convey their thoughts, feelings and internal conflicts as young artists.

Also read: Shakeela song Taaza: Richa Chadha captures the highs and lies of an adult actor’s stardom, watch video

Ranveer had himself played a rapper in 2019 film Gully Boy. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is a coming-of-age story about an aspiring street rapper from the slums of Mumbai. It also starred Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash and Vijay Raaz. It is inspired from the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy. It was also selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Ranveer will now be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, 83. The film was scheduled to release in April this year but was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. It will now release in the first quarter of 2021.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Congress stings China with new Tibet law on the next Dalai Lama
by Shishir Gupta
Pakistan uses China’s financial assistance to repay Saudi loan
by Rezaul H Laskar
‘Party (nahin) chalegi till 6 in the morning’: Mumbai Police after night club raid
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
28 years later: Priest, nun convicted in Sister Abhaya murder case; experts hail verdict
by Ramesh Babu

latest news

Ranveer joins the party in Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire’s new song Aur Karo
by HT Entertainment Desk
All industries in Delhi to switch to PNG by January 31, 2021, directs air quality commission
by Jayashree Nandi
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 will soon reach India: Rajnath Singh
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Alia Bhatt gives a street style twist to winter outfits
by Nishtha Grover
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.