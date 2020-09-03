Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon can’t keep calm as Amitabh Bachchan shares proof of his midnight cravings. See pic

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a glimpse of his midnight snack session on Instagram. The 77-year-old posted a picture of a crushed food wrapper after he binged on chocolates at night.

Putting out the proof on Instagram, he wrote, “Raat ko 12 baje jo is khaane ka maza hai, wo kahin aur nahi (there is nothing more fun than snacking at midnight).”

His industry colleagues also reacted to the post which received more than 150,000 ‘likes’ within a few hours. Kriti Sanon reacted, “My favvvvvvvv.” Ranveer Singh wrote, “Oh Bachchan sahabbbbbb!!! Uff yeh kya kar rahe ho aap!! (Wow, what are you doing).” Amitabh’s Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy also dropped some drooling face emojis in the comments section.

The Sholay actor however, did not stay awake any longer after enjoying his midnight snack and went to bed to wake up early for work. After wishing his fans who had their birthdays on that day, he wrote on his blog in brief, “Ok .. Good night .. working tomorrow .. so need the early bed ..”

The actor has started filming the 12th season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) with proper protection amid the coronavirus pandemic. After recovering from Covid-19 last month, he visited a set for the first time a few weeks later since the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March forced shut film and television shoots.

The 77-year-old actor on his blog shared his experience of shooting with a minimal crew, all wearing PPE kits. “It has begun. The chair, the atmosphere... KBC 12. Started year 2000, today year 2020. Unimaginable that the years have passed, that the show has lasted, that the nerves are back. It’s a sea of limited blue on set. “Quiet, conscious, each delegated work routine, precautions, systems, distanced masks, sanitised and the apprehensions of not just what shall happen to the show... but what shall the World look like after this dread COVID-19,” Bachchan wrote.

The veteran actor observed a “loss of camaraderie” on set as no one spoke to each other, unless it was work related. “It’s like a laboratory where some rather deep scientific experiments abound. This was never expected, never the time to see such visuals, but there it is,” he wrote.

(With PTI inputs)

