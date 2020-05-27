Ranveer Singh looks concerned in new Instagram pics, where is Deepika Padukone to comfort him? See here

Actor Ranveer Singh has shared several pictures of himself on social media, providing no context about them at all. The pictures appear to be a mix of travel posts, set memories and fan art.

While most of the pictures have been shared on Instagram stories, Ranveer did, however, share two of them as proper posts. Both pictures show the actor gazing pensively into the distance, a look of deep concentration on his face. He didn’t caption either of the posts.

“This one of My favourite pics! You have such a beautiful side profile,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “Why so cute?” wondered another. Ranveer also posted a series of selfies on his stories, in which he showed off his various looks over the years.

Ranveer has been in quarantine with wife Deepika Padukone during the coronavirus lockdown. In a recent live chat with footballer Sunil Chhetri, the couple had a fun time pulling each other’s legs. But Ranveer also spoke emotionally about his love for Deepika, and how he knew within six months of meeting her that she was ‘the one’.

He said, “I was very sure that I wanted to marry this girl in six months of being in a relationship with her. I knew she loves flowers, lilies in particular. I wanted her to be mine for life. I was very diligent in wooing her. So, every time she would come, there would be flowers. I would also make short trips if she was shooting somewhere else. I remember my father once turned around and said, ‘do you realise how much money you are spending on flowers?’ and I replied, ‘Laxmi ke avatar me chappar faad ke aayenge (she’ll be an avatar of goddess Laxmi and money will rain on us).’ I used to feel that she is way away from my league. So, I did everything during the courting period.”

