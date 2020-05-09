Ranveer Singh offers encouragement during lockdown, says ‘We’ll come out of this with more compassion’

Actor Ranveer Singh, in an Instagram live session, tried to lift the morale of his fans, during the coronavirus lockdown. He said that he is an optimistic person, and advised everyone to look on the brighter side of things.

He said, “It’s been a very difficult couple of weeks, emotionally difficult. Turbulent times with everything that is going on in the world. To all my friends and fans stay safe, hang in there, stay healthy. Sending you love, positive vibes and good energy.”

The actor continued, “I’m always an optimist, I like to look at the bright side of things. I always like to stay positive in any situation that life throws up. To be honest, this is unprecedented. We all are in this together and I believe that on the other side of this we’ll come out with more compassion.”

Ranveer, who appeared to have grown a thick beard during the lockdown, is quarantining with wife Deepika Padukone. The couple shares regular social media posts to keep their fans updated about their lives.

Deepika in a recent interview said that Ranveer is an ideal person to quarantine with, because of his attitude towards life and the fact that he sleeps a lot. She told journalist Rajeev Masand, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do.” Deepika added, “For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”

