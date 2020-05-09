Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh offers encouragement during lockdown, says ‘We’ll come out of this with more compassion’

Actor Ranveer Singh in a recent Instagram live session offered encouragement to his fans during the coronavirus lockdown.

Updated: May 09, 2020 08:54 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Ranveer Singh in a screengrab from his Instagram live.

Actor Ranveer Singh, in an Instagram live session, tried to lift the morale of his fans, during the coronavirus lockdown. He said that he is an optimistic person, and advised everyone to look on the brighter side of things.

He said, “It’s been a very difficult couple of weeks, emotionally difficult. Turbulent times with everything that is going on in the world. To all my friends and fans stay safe, hang in there, stay healthy. Sending you love, positive vibes and good energy.”

 

The actor continued, “I’m always an optimist, I like to look at the bright side of things. I always like to stay positive in any situation that life throws up. To be honest, this is unprecedented. We all are in this together and I believe that on the other side of this we’ll come out with more compassion.”



Ranveer, who appeared to have grown a thick beard during the lockdown, is quarantining with wife Deepika Padukone. The couple shares regular social media posts to keep their fans updated about their lives.

Also read: Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh sleeps 20 hours a day, ‘is easiest person to live with during lockdown’

Deepika in a recent interview said that Ranveer is an ideal person to quarantine with, because of his attitude towards life and the fact that he sleeps a lot. She told journalist Rajeev Masand, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do.” Deepika added, “For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”

tags

