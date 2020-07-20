Ranveer Singh rocks man bun styled by Deepika Padukone, gets hilariously trolled by Jim Sarbh

Ranveer Singh flaunted his man bun in his new Instagram post and revealed that it was styled by none other than wife, Deepika Padukone. He shared a picture of his side profile, with the tiny man bun, and said that he was reminded of a samurai.

“Hair by: @deepikapadukone. Very Mifune in ‘Yojimbo’. I like it. What do you think?,” Ranveer wrote in his caption. He made a reference to Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s critically-acclaimed film Yojimbo, starring Toshiro Mifune as a wandering samurai.

While Ranveer seemed to like his new hairdo, his Padmaavat co-star Jim Sarbh hilariously trolled him for it. “Yobimbo more like it,” he wrote in the comments section. However, others such as Meezaan and Maanvi Gagroo complimented him for it. Many also dropped heart and fire emojis on his post.

Ranveer and Deepika have been spending time together as they isolate at their Mumbai home. Recently, in an Instagram live with football player Sunil Chhetri, Ranveer said that he was helping Deepika in the kitchen as she cooked.

“Deepika is actually very fond of cooking and she is way better than me, so I leave those kitchen duties to her. But I am a very enthusiastic assistant to her. Whenever she is baking or making me Thai food, especially during the lockdown when we have more time to do these little things, I am a very enthusiastic Santa’s little helper,” he said.

Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s 83, in which they will play Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia, respectively. While the film was originally slated for an April release, it has been delayed to the Covid-19 pandemic and will now hit the theatres on Christmas 2020. The film also features an ensemble cast, including Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna and others.

