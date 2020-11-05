Ranveer Singh’s 83 pushed to 2021, Reliance Entertainment CEO reveals why ‘Christmas is no longer a possibility’

The release of Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh as former cricketer Kapil Dev, has been pushed yet again. The film was slated for a Christmas 2020 release, after the Covid-19 pandemic put paid to its original April release plan. However, now, it will hit the theatres next year.

Shibasish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment, confirmed the delay and cited multiple reasons, including lack of time to plan a promotional campaign as well as the shutting down of certain overseas markets crucial for business.

“Christmas is no longer a possibility as we won’t be able to set up a marketing campaign within a month. Also, the overseas markets are important for both films and some of them have shut again due to the second wave of Covid,” he told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, adding, “We’re looking at the January and March windows for 83 and Sooryavanshi.”

83 will tell the story of how Team India created history by winning the ICC Cricket World Cup for the first time in 1983. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be seen as former captain Kapil Dev and his wife Romi. The film also features an ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu and Ammy Virk.

The other big release, Sooryavanshi, is directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role as anti-terror squad chief ACP Veer Sooryavanshi. The film marks the actor’s onscreen reunion with Katrina Kaif after a decade. It will also have special appearances by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh as Inspector Bajirao Singham and Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, respectively.

Speculation was rife that 83 and Sooryavanshi might head the direct-to-digital way, as many other big films have, including Laxmii, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Coolie No 1. However, the makers have maintained that the films will release in theatres only.

