Ranveer Singh’s favourite sci-fi film is 2001 A Space Odyssey, check out his recommendations for web series

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has revealed 2001 A Space Odyssey is his favourite sci-fi movie. Ranveer was conducting an online question and answer session on Instagram where he talked about his favourite films and web series.

Asked about his favourite web shows, Ranveer wrote, “These are just a few of them,” and shared posters of The Crown, Tiger King, Succession and The Last Dance. He also posted a picture from Inside Out when asked to name his favourite Disney movie.

Dave Chappelle is Ranveer’s favourite stand-up comedian. The Gully Boy star shared a picture of Joker when asked about his favourite Marvel and DC movie.

Earlier in the day, Ranveer took to his Instagram stories to share his thoughts about Anushka Sharma’s latest production, Paatal Lok. He shared a Paatal Lok poster and captioned it, “Kadak” and “Straight-up scorcher”. He added, “Unflinching conviction raised the bar my friends. Congratulations to the stellar team!”

About Ranveer’s daily routine, his wife and actor Deepika Padukone had said in an interview last month, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do. For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”

Ranveer attracted much flak online recently when he posted a creation of himself as Vincent Van Gogh and did not credit the original artist, Swapnil Pawar. Seeking credit for his work, Swapnil had told Hindustan Times, “He is an artist, he must understand the importance of giving credit where it is due. I do not intend to create a controversy but it would be nice to get credit for my work.” Swapnil also said that perhaps the actor did not know who originally made it.

Before the pandemic hit humanity and usual business, Ranveer was supposed to begin work on Karan Johar’s epic period drama, Takht. He will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the film.

