Ranveer Singh’s Mercedes gets scratched by motorbike, actor steps out to inspect. Watch

Ranveer Singh was spotted out and about in Mumbai on Thursday. As the paparazzi surrounded him and his car for pictures, they also witnessed a minor accident on the road.

A bunch of videos show Ranveer getting out of his Mercedes car to inspect what had happened. Turned out, a motorbike had brushed past his car, scratching it. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Ranveer simply checked the damages and went back to his car. Watch the video here:

The actor was later seen at Yash Raj Films’ studios. As he stepped out, he waved to the paparazzi. He was seen in his usual casual outfit--a black T-shirt , shorts and cap combo.

Ranveer will next be seen in 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film was supposed to release this summer but has been indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is based on the Indian cricket team’s victory at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer plays former captain Kapil Dev while his real life wife Deepika Padukone also plays his on-screen wife, Romi.

He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline, which is about a witty and conniving Gujarati salesman. Talking about his character, he told Hindustan Times earlier, “Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero, an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. He is sensitive and compassionate, and believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals and practices.”

About the film, he had said in a statement, “Jayeshbhai is a film with a big heart. In its concept as well as in its appeal, it encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience -- it’s a film for everyone! It is, in fact, a ‘miracle script’ that YRF found for me out of nowhere. The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this film. Both humorous and poignant, Jayeshbhai is right up there with the most solid on-paper material I’ve ever come across.”

