Ranveer Singh’s throwback post reminds Deepika Padukone of the time they were dating during Dil Dhadakne Do. See here

Actor Ranveer Singh’s new Instagram post commemorating the fifth anniversary of his film, Dil Dhadakne Do, has reminded his wife Deepika Padukone of the time when they were dating. Deepika used to visit Ranveer on the sets of the film, which was largely shot overseas.

Ranveer on Friday took to social media to share a picture of himself, as his character from the film. He wrote in the caption, “Five year of Dil Dhadakne Do,” and added a heart emoji. Director Zoya Akhtar replied, “Take me back,” to which Deepika added, “Me too!” and left several emojis.

Deepika was often spotted visiting Ranveer on the sets of the film, adding to the speculation at the time that they were dating. She’d even admitted that she’d read the script of the film, and really wished that she were “a part of” it.

In fact, Ranveer’s co-star in the film, Anil Kapoor, recently said that it was during one of Deepika’s visits that he’d told her that she should hold onto Ranveer. “Chhodna mat isko, mera ye ladka superb hai (Never leave this guy. My boy is superb). Perfect choice. You can’t get a better boy,” Anil recalled having said, in an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show.

Deepika in an interview to Filmfare had said that she was wary of getting into a relationship with Ranveer, and initially wanted to keep it casual. “It was not about him. It was about whether I was ready to commit to a relationship. Because I’d been in several relationships before and many times my trust was broken. When I met Ranveer, I was exhausted. I had been constantly in and out of relationships. I just wanted to be alone for some time. I’ve never casually dated anyone. I’ve been in relationships since I was 13,” she’d said.

Dil Dhadakne Do released in 2015 and starred actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Rahul Bose and Shefali Shah.

