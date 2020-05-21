Ranveer Singh’s Vincent van Gogh post was originally created by this artist

Sections
Check out the posts of artist Swapnil Pawar who originally created the Vincent van Gogh post that Ranveer Singh recently shared.

Updated: May 21, 2020 13:05 IST

By Sweta Kaushal,

Ranveer Singh shared the picture online and was showered with much love.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been garnering much appreciation for his recent social media post in which he shared a painting of himself, in the style of the artist Vincent van Gogh. However, it has now emerged that the painting was originally made by an artist named Swapnil Pawar.

Swapnil had shared the same image on May 9 and captioned it as, “Experiment with Famous Portraits Style : Vincent Van Gogh Actor : Ranveer Singh.”

 

Talking to Hindustan Times, Swapnil said he is happy that Ranveer noticed and shared his art. However, he added, "He is an artist, he must understand the importance of giving credit where it is due. I do not intend to create a controversy but it would be nice to get credit for my work.” Swapnil also said that perhaps the actor did not know who originally made it.



“I am a professional artist and because of the lockdown, I am not going to office. Just to kill time, I started this series of creating Indian celebs as famous personalities from past. I began with Ranveer as Vincent Van Gogh because I love him and I am a huge fan,” he added.

A day after Ranveer’s post, Swapnil made a new creation featuring the Gully Boy star and wrote, “#Credit ko mar goli bro Ranveer singh deserves more...Experiment with Ranveer singh.” Filmmaker Omung Kumar was among the many to have appreciated his post earlier this month.

 

 

Sharing the painting, Ranveer had written on Instagram, “As we advance in life it becomes more and more difficult, but in fighting the difficulties the inmost strength of the heart is developed. Vincent Van Gogh.” Chirag Patil, Huma Qureshi and Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis on Ranveer’s post.

