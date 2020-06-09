Ranveer Singh says he grew up on 90s TV; when kids were playing outside, he was watching Ramayan and WWF

Actor Ranveer Singh has always acknowledged that he is a huge fan of 90s’ star Govinda and has now spoken about how the era defined his life because he was glued to the television while his friends were playing outdoors.

Ranveer said in a statement, “I am a 90’s kid. Born in 1985, 90s era is what defines me. Following everything from movies, music, pop culture, fashion and those are my formative years. Whatever you subscribe to, stays with you forever. I remember watching Zabaan Sambhalke, Dekh Bhai Dekh. Basically, I am TV ka bachcha, a product of television, a TV kid. When kids were outside, I was in front of the idiot box!”

The actor continued, “When I was not watching movies on VCR, I was watching Doordarshan. I remember waiting for Ramayan, Mahabharat and Chhaya Geet. It was like an event for me. I used to work backwards from the telecast time. That’s the decade for me. I used to watch TV all the time, non-stop, which included WWF. Even when mom was watching Santa Barbara and The Bold and the Beautiful, I was totally hooked.”

Ranveer recently shared an old picture of himself as a child, pretending to be WWF wrestler Hulk Hogan. “Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you!” #mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWF was life... had a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan,” the actor wrote in the caption to his post.

The actor also took part in a Twitter campaign in which several actors listed their favourite 90s movies. Ranveer wrote, “90’s is the decade that defines me! I love everything 90’s ! From films to fashion to music to pop culture! Two of my absolute favourite movies from the 90’s are JUDWAA & RAJA BABU.”

