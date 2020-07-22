Ranveer Singh seems bored in the house, asks Insta-fam ‘Aur batao yaar’ and gets a bunch of reactions

Actor Ranveer Singh has shared a new monochrome picture of himself, seemingly bored of the quarantine. “Aur batao yaar (tell me something new),” the actor wrote in his caption.

The picture, which shows Ranveer wearing a jacket and a large pair of dark glasses, has been ‘liked’ nearly a million times, and has attracted comments from the actor’s friends and colleagues. Dino Morea wrote in the comments section, “Chashma kaha se mila (where did you get the glasses from)?” Photographer Rohan Shrestha wrote, “Type 3 or type 2?” Nimrat Kaur left a fire emoji, Kubbra Sait wrote “Nai nai aap batao (no, you tell us),” and Ranveer’s 83 co-star Chirag Patil sang, “Gore Gore Mukhde Pe Kala Kala Chashma.”

Ranveer has spent the last few months participating in online interactions, and sharing updates for fans on social media. His film, 83, has been pushed to later in the year, because of the coronavirus lockdown affecting cinemas.

In an Instagram live session, the actor offered words of encouragement. “It’s been a very difficult couple of weeks, emotionally difficult. Turbulent times with everything that is going on in the world. To all my friends and fans stay safe, hang in there, stay healthy. Sending you love, positive vibes and good energy,” he said.

The actor continued, “I’m always an optimist, I like to look at the bright side of things. I always like to stay positive in any situation that life throws up. To be honest, this is unprecedented. We all are in this together and I believe that on the other side of this we’ll come out with more compassion.”

