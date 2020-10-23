Ranveer Singh wishes speedy recovery to ‘main man’ Kapil Dev: ‘He embodies strength and resilience’

Ranveer Singh has wished a speedy recovery to former cricketer Kapil Dev after he suffered a heart attack on Friday. Ranveer took to Twitter to share his good wished for Kapil.

“The Legend @therealkapildev embodies strength and resilience Praying for a speedy recovery of my main man,” Ranveer wrote. Kapil, who led India to its first World Cup title in 1983, was rushed to a Delhi hospital where surgeons conducted an emergency coronary angioplasty. After receiving treatment, the 61-year-old is now is stable condition.

“Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night,” the hospital said in an updated health bulletin after only mentioning chest pain in its initial statement. “Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days.” Angioplasty is a procedure to open blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart.

Ranveer plays Kapil’s role in Kabir Khan’s upcoming film, 83. The film is based on the Indian cricket team’s World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer even trained under Kapil to prepare for the role and stayed at his home for a few days with his family. Talking about the experience, Ranveer had said in an interview to Hindustan Times, “Kapil sir and his family are very warm, kind and generous people. I’ll be ever grateful to them for being so magnanimous in helping me during this unique character study. Their large-heartedness was touching... something I’ll never forget. They’ve blessed me.”

The film also stars Ranveer’s wife, actor Deepika Padukone, as Kapil’s wife Romi. It was supposed release this summer but has been indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

