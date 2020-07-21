Ranvir Shorey asks Anurag Kashyap not to ‘belittle others when they’re crying out’, he says ‘You see Kangana’s outburst as her pain’

Kangana Ranaut’s recent statements on Bollywood actors and filmmakers seem to be dividing people in Hindi film industry. Now Ranvir Shorey has launched an attack at “independent film crusaders” who have turned into “mainstream Bollywood flunkies”. And the first one to take offence at his tweet is Anurag Kashyap.

Ranvir took to Twitter on Monday and wrote, “So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the “system” for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. #Hypocrisy much?”

Taking umbrage at his tweet, Anurag wrote, “Do you really mean that @RanvirShorey. If you do please explain . Please say exactly what you mean and whose flunky is who?” To this, Ranvir replied, “I always say what I mean, @anuragkashyap72, you know that. And I don’t think what I’ve said lacks any clarity. It pretty much explains everything. As for taking names, that’s beneath me. I’m not trying to sling mud, but just reminding people where they come from.”

Inviting Ranvir to say it clearly, Anurag said, “So let’s talk . Right here. Whose flunky you think I am ? Dont mix the pain of your past relationship with this debate. I will say everything here .. the correction is needed in this industry like every industry . I operate alone .. bolo .” He added, “And no one works with outsiders more than me .. and I can see what’s wrong with all that is going on and I see the game. Being played and people being used . Trust me I am not gutted by what you said , no one could gut me in 27 years .. and I am absolutely calm ..”

He further said, “And I will say this clearly - I am speaking here with you because I won’t allow you or anyone to distract or change the narrative of how the industry is being used. I won’t allow you to change or create the perception about me and make Anyone believe otherwise.”

Ranvir replied, “I didn’t mention you, so why don’t you confess whose flunky you are, if you’re so gutted by what I’ve said. And I don’t understand what you mean by “the pain of my past” nonsense. Don’t try to be my shrink. I assure you, I work even more alone than you!”

He added, “I think you’re making the mistake of carrying the mantle of “independent film crusader” all by yourself. Let me remind you, independent cinema has been and always will be more than you. So you be you, and let others be themselves. Don’t belittle others when they’re crying out.”

Being confident that Ranvir was really talking about him, Anurag said, “Oh so you weren’t talking about me? That’s incredible . Totally my fault that I misread you . Which means my replies were totally unnecessary and unwarranted . Cool . Coming to belittling - who did I belittle? Exactly ?? I thank no that one is directed at me for sure ?”

Making it clear that he was indeed pointing at Anurag, Ranvir shared a screenshot of his recent tweet and asked, “How many people are you belittling when you say they are “distracting or changing the narrative”? Who are you to control the narrative? Everyone has the right to talk about their pain, just like you! And yes, your replies to me were unnecessary. I’m not here to make a spectacle.”

Anurag replied, “Okay . I buy that. You see Kangana’s outburst as her pain. Fine . I will agree to disagree.” Ranvir made it clear, “Again, I wasn’t mentioning any names, you are. Who is to say who is in real pain and who’s an attention seeker? I’m just defending everyone’s right to speak their own truth. Just like you do. You can agree or disagree.”

Anurag Kashyap also replied to a fan who called him a “puppet of Bollywood” and mentioned that he had helped the director of Kangana’s film Tanu Weds Manu. He replied, “I do not earn my bread from Bollywood. There is no Dharma, Excel or YRF or any studio to produce my film. Have to build a new company myself and I make it myself. Queen was made when Kangana had no work. When Tanu Weds Manu was stuck, I had helped Aanand L Rai in meeting producers at that time. You can ask. I am taking names and I will say the truth.”

