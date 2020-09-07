Ranvir Shorey is asked if he will ‘ever get married again’ to Konkona Sensharma. See his reply

Ranvir Shorey got chatty with his fans in a recent Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, during which he answered questions about his upcoming projects, surviving in Bollywood and more. One Twitter user asked him if he would consider a reconciliation with his ex-wife, Konkona Sensharma.

“I love @konkonas as Director and Actor... Will you guys ever get married again... #AskRanvir,” the fan asked Ranvir. He simply responded with a number of laughing emojis.

Ranvir and Konkona’s divorce came through last month. They filed for divorce only earlier this year, although they announced their separation in 2015, after five years of being married. They will share joint custody of their nine-year-old son, Haroon.

Amruta Sathe Pathak, who was representing Konkona, told ETimes that it was an amicable divorce. “Yes, Konkona and Ranvir are now divorced. It was done very amicably. It’s not that Ranvir and Konkona didn’t try to remain together, both even underwent detailed counselling - but it just didn’t sort out,” she said.

Another fan asked Ranvir about his take on marriage. “#AskRanvir What’s your take on marriage @RanvirShorey? *Makes you a better person. *Gets the worst out of you,” he asked, to which the actor replied, “Depends who you marry!”

Ranvir was last seen playing a corrupt police officer in Rajesh Krishnan’s comedy Lootcase, which also starred Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal and Gajraj Rao. The film got a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ranvir said that he did not have any regrets that Lootcase could not get a theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I have never been fussy about which platform my films are being released on, as long as they reach the audience. With streaming platforms, it is a more even playing ground and everybody gets their place, unlike the theatrical system where it is difficult for smaller films to get shows. So no, I have no regrets as such,” he said.

