Ranvir Shorey on people’s anger about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘People will rave and rant till they feel they have answers’

Ranvir Shorey has opened up about the public’s anger surrounding the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, and said that people should wait until the investigating agencies come up with concrete answers. The two had shared screen space as dacoits in Abhishek Chaubey’s 2019 film, Sonchiriya.

Remembering his late co-star, Ranvir told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I will always remember him as a fellow science buff, a hard-working and talented bright young man who was very successful... He had everything it takes to be a huge star, he was already a big star but he had everything that it takes to be a bigger star. It’s just so tragic that he left so early the way he did.”

Watch: Ranvir Shorey remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, slams social media reporting

Ranvir said that he is aware of the fans’ anger, especially on social media. “I think the only way that anger will subside is if the agencies which are investigating the circumstances around his death come up with some answers. Till that happens, people should stay quiet and give it a little dignity. But I don’t think that will happen in the age of social media, people will just rave and rant till they feel they have answers.”

The actor further expressed his views on toxic behaviour on social media. “People don’t have anything to do in lockdown. They just sit in dark rooms and vent. Also, social media offers them anonymity with no accountability and no consequences. You can say whatever to whoever you want and get away with it. Social media should not be seen as a reflection of the real world.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer reacts to ‘no suspicious activity’ found in actor’s finances by ED, says ‘his chartered accountant was changed’

Ranvir also questioned the reporting of the Sushant Singh Rajput case by the media. “Media is making this huge mistake of taking social media hashtags as topics for news, that’s a terrible practice. That’s creating a vicious cycle of toxicity. Hashtags can be bought and manipulated.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more