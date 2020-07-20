Sections
Ranvir Shorey says he feels invisible at awards shows: ‘When they absolutely cannot hide their faces, they nominate me’

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 14:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ranvir Shorey said that he ‘barely’ exists for awards shows.

Ranvir Shorey, who has been in the film industry for almost two decades now, has opened up about being overlooked at awards shows. He also revealed that he has thought about quitting the industry many times.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ranvir talked about feeling ‘invisible’ at awards shows. “You can see for yourself. Look at the awards shows for the last 10-15 years. Look at my filmography and see what performances of mine they have completely ignored. Not even nominations,” he said.

“You get an idea. When you talk to the audience, you get a feeling of how well the film had done, how well your role was received. For awards shows, I don’t exist. Barely. Only when they absolutely cannot hide their faces, they nominate me,” he said.

When asked if he ever thought of packing his bags and leaving the film industry, Ranvir admitted that he had such thoughts many times. “What keeps me going is that this is the work that I love the most. You sometimes work without money too, for the work itself, like doing theatre and zero-budget films. What keeps you going is the love and passion for the work,” he said.



Ranvir made his Bollywood debut with Ek Chhotisi Love Story in 2002. He has starred in a number of critically-acclaimed films such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Bheja Fry, Traffic Signal and Mithya.

Ranvir was last seen on the big screen in Angrezi Medium. His last release was Kadakh, which got a direct-to-digital release on Sony LIV last month. He will be seen next in a supporting role in Lootcase, alongside Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz and Gajraj Rao. The film is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 31.

