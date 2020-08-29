Ranvir Shorey says Manish Makhija was his best friend until ‘the incident’ with Pooja Bhatt: ‘Then he turned around, married her’

Actor Ranvir Shorey is still hurting about an ‘incident’ with his ex-girlfriend, Pooja Bhatt. On Saturday, he took to Twitter to address what had happened and how he is being targeted since.

Ranvir replied to a news article about his and Pooja’s ‘abusive relationship’. He refuted the article, saying that it was he who was abused in the relationship and not the other way round. “These kind of articles are the result of the sustained defamatory & malicious PR campaign that these film moguls have targeted me with for years! None of the media will bother to fact check old police and media records that will show that it was I who was abused by them,” he wrote in the tweet.

Ranvir also talked about Pooja’s husband Manish Makhija and how he used to be his best friend. “This guy in the photos used to be my best friend right up until after the incident, and then turned around and married her. All kinds of relationships are manipulated and psychological warfare used,” he said. Pooja and Manish got married in 2003 and announced their separation in 2014. Pooja has not legally separated from him.

He recently spoke about his falling out with the Bhatts in an interview with Hindustan Times. “Every chance and every platform they would get, they would be lying about me, saying I am an alcoholic and abuser. You feel so helpless and powerless because these people are so powerful that the press will just listen to them and not even bother calling you for your side of the story. You just feel so helpless and frustrated because you can’t do anything about it. It got really toxic for me at the time and I had to leave the country for a while,” he had said.

“Nobody bothered to check the facts because a certain party is more powerful, famous and more friendly with the media. Only their version comes out. The facts and reality of the other person’s story never comes out. The media is to blame for half of it,” he had added.

