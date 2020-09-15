Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Ranvir Shorey says those defending Bollywood are ‘either the gatekeepers or the ones sucking up to them’

Ranvir Shorey says those defending Bollywood are ‘either the gatekeepers or the ones sucking up to them’

Amid the debate on the negative portrayal of the film industry, Ranvir Shorey said that those defending the ‘muck’ in Bollywood were either the ‘gatekeepers’ of the industry or the ones trying to win their favour.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 22:26 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ranvir Shorey said that those defending Bollywood were either its ‘gatekeepers’ or the ones trying to get into their good books.

Ranvir Shorey feels that ‘muck’ exists in Bollywood and those defending it are either the ‘gatekeepers’ of the industry or the ones bootlicking them. His comments come after Jaya Bachchan’s speech in the Parliament on Tuesday, in which she protested against the portrayal of the film industry as a bed of vice.

“The ones who come out defending the muck in #Bollywood are either the ‘gatekeepers’, or the ones sucking up to them. If you don’t like someone whistleblowing or using their freedom of expression, you’re free to use your freedom of enabling. Don’t see what the fuss is about,” he wrote.

Earlier, Ranvir revealed he was ‘professionally and socially isolated’ in Bollywood, after his fallout with the Bhatts. He also talked about how certain people wield a lot of power in the industry, which makes it an ‘uneven and unjust playground’.

When asked about the insider-outsider debate, Ranvir had told Hindustan Times, “I see it as only a handful of people having the power over distribution and media, step-child treatment given to smaller films and talent which they don’t approve of. There is a constant struggle. Whenever a few people hold power which they are not accountable for, there will be this kind of an uneven and unjust playground.”



Kangana Ranaut has made similar claims, alleging that Bollywood is controlled by a ‘mafia’, and Karan Johar is its ‘main culprit’. She has accused him of ruining careers and using his clout to advance the careers of star kids.

Also read: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil meets friend immediately after reaching London, answers if he broke quarantine rule

Jaya, in her speech in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, raised objection to the portrayal of the film industry as a ‘gutter’. “People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language,” she said, seemingly referring to Kangana’s claims that Bollywood is a ‘gutter’ and 99% of people in the industry engage in the use of drugs.

“Just because there are some people, you can’t tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame,” she added, referring to comments about the film industry’s ‘drug addiction’ made by BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Monday.

Many Bollywood celebrities came out in support of Jaya including Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Sonam Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Anubhav Sinha and others.

However, Kangana hit back at Jaya, asking if she would have felt the same way if her own children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda, were subjected to bullying, harassment, assault and molestation in the film industry.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India responds to UN human rights chief’s criticism of situation in Kashmir
Sep 15, 2020 21:46 IST
In response to China’s actions, Indian troops ready for long haul in Ladakh
Sep 15, 2020 20:11 IST
Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meet of NSAs over ‘fictitious’ Pak map that violates norms
Sep 15, 2020 20:41 IST
India elected to three key UN bodies
Sep 15, 2020 21:52 IST

latest news

Questions on BJP win, PM Modi, quota in MP varsity paper irk Congress
Sep 15, 2020 22:37 IST
Ivanovic, 36, returns to the Premier League with West Brom
Sep 15, 2020 22:38 IST
Charges framed against Kolkata actor 2 years after car crash that killed model Sonika Chauhan
Sep 15, 2020 22:34 IST
India’s exports fall 12.66% in August, trade deficit narrows to $6.77 billion
Sep 15, 2020 22:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.