Ranvir Shorey supports Kangana Ranaut against Sanjay Raut’s comments: ‘She is heartthrob of millions around the country’

After Dia Mirza, actor Ranvir Shorey has also condemned the remarks made by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut against actor Kangana Ranaut. Taking to Twitter, Ranbir called it ‘utterly deplorable’.

Ranvir retweeted a video news clip of Sanjay, as he called Kangana ‘haramkhor’. The video showed Sanjay criticising Kangana for ‘disrespecting Maharashtra and Shivaji Maharaj’. “The language used here by this local Maharashtra politician for @KanganaTeam, the heartthrob of millions around the country, is utterly deplorable, whatever the provocation!,” he wrote in his tweet.

Kangana had alleged on Twitter that Sanjay had threatened her openly and asked her not to return to Mumbai for her comments against the Mumbai Police and comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. She said that he even used abusive slurs against her.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Sanjay didn’t name the actor but said that “instead of playing on Twitter, one should approach the police and government with proof.”

On Saturday, Dia took to Twitter to express her disappointment in reaction to Sanjay’s comments. Dia tweeted, “Strongly condemn the word ‘haramkhor’ used by @rautsanjay61 . Sir you have every right to express your displeasure for what Kangana has said but you must apologise for using such language.”

Dia further wrote in another tweet, “The last few months have seen an unprecedented rise in name calling and personal abuse. It is something that undermines every effort made to build a safe/equal society for women. Unfortunately many women are also perpetuating this culture. This must stop. Let’s stand together!”

Kangana had tweeted against those asking her not to enter Mumbai that she will be arriving back on September 9 from her hometown Manali. She even challenged others to try to stop her.

