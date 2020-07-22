Ranvir Shorey talks about ‘psychological trauma’ he suffered in Bollywood, says he even left India due to ‘toxic environment’

Ranvir Shorey, who recently hit out at “independent film crusaders” who have turned into “mainstream Bollywood flunkies,” has shared details of the ordeal he went through in Bollywood. When a Twitter user asked him to take inspiration from Kangana Ranaut and publicly name the saboteurs of the industry, he said that he refrains from doing so because he has no proof of their wrongdoing, but added that he has been a victim himself.

“I don’t take any names ‘cause I have no evidence to prove their complicity! But the reason I speak is, I went through the same professional & social isolation, bad mouthing & lies in the press, and psychological trauma from 2003 to 2005 with the same people who are now involved,” he wrote on Twitter.

According to Ranvir, things got so bad that he was forced to leave India at one point. He said that the only reason he was not completely broken was because he had the support of his friends and family. “The despair I went through at the time was enough to break me, but I survived thanks to my family and a few friends. I even had to leave the country because of how toxic the environment got for me. Coincidence? No. Modus operandi? Yes,” he wrote, adding that he was around 33 years old at the time.

Kangana has claimed that Bollywood operates like a ‘mafia’. In a recent interview, she alleged that Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar attempted to sabotage Sushant Singh Rajput’s career and declare him as a ‘flop star’, even though he delivered huge hits such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore.

Meanwhile, Ranvir was recently involved in a war of words with director Anurag Kashyap, who took his tweets on ‘independent film crusaders’ as a slight. “So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the ‘system’ for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. #Hypocrisy much?” the actor had written on Twitter.

When Anurag asked Ranvir to be more direct, he replied, “I don’t think what I’ve said lacks any clarity. It pretty much explains everything.” Anurag then said that he operates ‘alone’ and works with many newcomers. “I can see what’s wrong with all that is going on and I see the game. Being played and people being used,” he added.

Ranvir then said, “I didn’t mention you, so why don’t you confess whose flunky you are, if you’re so gutted by what I’ve said.” He also asked Anurag to not assume that he was the only ‘independent film crusader’ around.

