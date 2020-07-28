Ranvir Shorey talks about ‘the gang’ in Bollywood: ‘Their objective is to have control over the top of the pyramid’

Actor Ranvir Shorey claimed that a ‘gang’ exists in Bollywood. In a tweet, he claimed that a group of a select few ‘powerful, corrupt, crafty old men’ and a select few ‘second generation younger producers who have inherited film empires’ try to control things in the industry.

“‘The Gang’ is essentially a mutually beneficial alliance of a few powerful, corrupt, crafty old men, and a few second generation younger producers who have inherited film empires. Their objective is to have control over the top of the pyramid and have pliable stars. #Bollywood,” he wrote on Twitter.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ranvir opened up about being ‘professionally and socially isolated’ between 2003 and 2005, after his public fallout with the Bhatts. He said that the atmosphere got so toxic for him that he had to briefly leave the country.

“The fight for my place in the industry is still on. I am still an outcast. It is not like that fight is over. After I came back, I had to start from scratch. I went back to doing television. I did The Great Indian Comedy Show and from there on, it has been a crawl making my own space as an actor,” he said.

“Now, thanks to streaming platforms, one doesn’t have to depend on the coterie that controls theatrical distribution and media in the country, as far as the movie business is concerned. Since then, I have had to slowly and steadily had to work at my own filmography. I have done parts in films which thankfully got some attention and notice. But that is definitely no thanks to me being accepted by so-called mainstream biggies,” he added.

Ranvir, who made his Bollywood debut with Ek Chotisi Love Story in 2002, was last seen on the big screen in Angrezi Medium. He was more recently seen in the film Kadakh, which was released on SonyLIV. His next release is Lootcase, which is scheduled to premiere this Friday on Disney+ Hotstar.

