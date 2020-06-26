Raring to resume work, Sharman Joshi says film industry will have to learn to work with bare minimum work forces

With the Covid-19 pandemic upending the functioning of the entertainment industry completely, actor Sharman Joshi feels that it’ll be a “slow and complicated effort” to get the industry back on track while ensuring everyone’s safety.

“Throughout this crisis, humanity and human lives have been kept in the forefront. Keeping that in mind, the people in the industry will also have to behave responsibly. I won’t be surprised if work starts happening in shifts. We also have to learn to work with bare minimum work force. I feel even shoots may move out of Mumbai city to other states which are in the green zone,” says the actor.

The discussions are already on within the industry and everyone is hoping for the best possible option to be worked upon.

However, Joshi says, “Normally the entertainment industry takes the back seat amid such situations. I’ll not be surprised to see that we’ll be the last ones to get up and running.”

He further reveals that like everyone else, his shooting schedule and film releases, have also been left in the lurch, but this is the time to work together to find a solution and not add to the crisis.

“Everything has been delayed by at least a year. People are losing money but producers, distributors and exhibitors will have to work together and minimise the damage as far as possible,” he says.

At the work front, there has been a silver lining for the actor, whose recent web series Baarish 2 made its way to the audience amid lockdown. While he agrees that web is a boon in a situation like this, he shares that many web projects are also incomplete and can’t be shot currently, causing delay for OTT platforms as well.

“It’s the same challenge for OTT players. While they can release finished work, their pending projects continue to face the same fate as films,” he explains.

Urging people to not forget about the pandemic in future and not take things for granted, Joshi says, “We’ll have to fight everyday battles even when all this is over — how to earn a living, be stable financially and be healthy. We must always remember the hardships we faced, and then only we’ll value what we have then.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more