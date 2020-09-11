Rashami Desai sides with Ankita Lokhande in spat with Shibani Dandekar: ‘People’s minds have become so small’

Rashami Desai has come out in support of Ankita Lokhande, who is engaged in a war of words with Shibani Dandekar. Rashami called Ankita a ‘big star’ and said that she did not need ‘two seconds of fame’, as alleged by Shibani.

Taking to Instagram stories, Rashami wrote, “@lokhandeankita You are a big star and people have loved you in all you avatar and as #ankitalokhande you don’t have to prove it to people who dosent matter to you. #ILOVEYOU.”

Rashami asked Shibani not to comment on Ankita’s relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, reminding her that he was ‘not a star’ when they started dating. “People’s mind has become so small that they don’t realize and cross their line. I really respect and understand their pain but blaming someone without any knowledge is not right. He was not a star when she was with him, So please do not comment on her relationship and he loved whom after Ankita or even after that, it is one gem who has left us and we should keep that in mind,” Rashami wrote.

“Now, this case is moving forward and getting some other angle, so let’s not dig out things don’t ruin someone’s name when you don’t know the reality and two minutes fame, my darling, Ankita Lokhande doesn’t need that she already is a star. #AnkitaLokhande #SolidWoman,” she added.

On Thursday, Shibani claimed that Ankita ‘never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant’. Shibani, who is a close friend of Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in Sushant’s death case, said that Ankita was trying to get ‘two seconds of fame’ by targeting Rhea.

In an open letter on Wednesday night, Ankita questioned Rhea’s alleged procurement of drugs for Sushant. “On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him. Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition?,” she asked.

Rhea has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on drug-related charges in the Sushant case. A special court in Mumbai will pronounce its verdict on her bail plea on Friday.

