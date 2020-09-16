Rashami Desai slams ‘fake news’ questioning her equation with Disha Salian, says they spoke a day before her death

Actor Rashami Desai has slammed recent media reports questioning her relationship with the late celebrity manager Disha Salian. Rashami has said that she spoke to Disha just a day prior to her death, but is disheartened by how stories have been spun around her.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, she wrote, “Its disheartening to see tht certain section of media are cutting all the limits to showcase fake news. As I personally experience I can totally empathize to all those who have fallen pray to it. Invasion of my privacy in the name of news isn’t cool. Stay real but first stay kind.”

Earlier, Rashami had told Republic TV that she had spoken to Disha on June 7, after a gap of several months. Disha died after falling from a building, in what is believed to be a suicide. Her death was further put in the spotlight after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home a few days later, on June 14. Sushant was briefly managed by Disha, and according to his flatmate Siddharth Pithani, was very disturbed at his name being attached to news reports of her death.

Rashami told the news channel, “Yes, I had actually spoken to her a day prior to the incident actually. On 7th. We did not speak at length that time actually, we said that we could not speak over the phone. Eventually, we made some plans to meet for later on but then the next day I got the sad news.” She added that during their phonecall on June 7, they had discussed travelling to Shimla in October.

After Disha’s death, Rashami had posted an Instagram story, in which she’d written, “I still can’t believe that it was your birthday a few days back, still can’t believe that we attended Zoom Call Party, can believe that you posted your favourite picture and wrote - YOU ARE YOUR OWN CHOICE, putting a #makewisechoices. What made you choose this? Left all your loved ones, especially your parents, your friends and the workplace you always loved. I’ve always known you as a strong and stable personality. Wherever you are, you will always be in my prayers Disha.”

