Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu shares pic with Supriya Pathak giving her a head massage. See here

Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu shares pic with Supriya Pathak giving her a head massage. See here

Actor Taapsee Pannu shared a picture with veteran actor Supriya Pathak on her birthday on Thursday. It also served as the first look at Supriya’s character in Rashmi Rocket.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 09:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Supriya Pathak plays Taapsee Pannu’s mother in Rashmi Rocket.

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday shared the first look of veteran actor Supriya Pathak on latter’s birthday from their upcoming sports and social drama, Rashmi Rocket. Taapsee has been shooting for the film for the last couple of months and sharing a steady stream of pictures.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Taapsee wrote: “Maa Ke haath = Best champi ever. Presenting the first look of #supriyapathak from #rashmirocket on her birthday Happy birthday our very own Hansa!!!!” Supriya plays Taapsee’s mother in the film.

Taapsee Pannu as Rashmi in Rashmi Rocket.

Taapsee has been sharing pictures of her muscular transformation for the role, which has been inspiring to say the least. On Thursday, she shared a picture of herself doing surya namaskar on the beach and had written: “Sun salutations Rashmi style #RashmiRocket racing towards the final schedule.”

 



In Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee plays a track and field athlete, hailing from the hinterland. Sharing a picture from the film’s shoot, perhaps of Rashmi’s winning moment, Taapsee had written: “Half way through the finish mark. From running legs to shake a leg...Roll the music and ......Halo Garbo Karva #RashmiRocket.”

Also read: Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma gorges on pizza as she steps out for lunch with husband Virat Kohli, see pics

Taapsee has, over the last couple of weeks, been sharing pictures from her gym routines as preparations for the Rashmi Rocket shoot. Her muscular frame shows her transformation from a star to an athlete. Back in November, when she had shared a picture, giving the first clear look at her transformation, she had written: “The boot camp like schedule 1 gets done , now running towards the lola family. Going to have a very chill cool stopover with the looopers . The best unwinding I could’ve asked for ! This is going to be ‘crazy’ fun. #RashmiRocket to #LooopLapeta.”

 

Many of her contemporaries had reacted to the picture but her Looop Lapeta producer Atul Kasbekar had the most interesting comment to make. He had joked: “Whoa! Those quads! And btw it’s really noble of the ‘Rashmi’ producers to prep you for all the running you’ll do for us!”

