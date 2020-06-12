Sections
Rasika Dugal collaborates with hubby Mukul Chadda for a short film

Rasika Dugal and her husband shot a film, written by her, during the lockdown in her home.

There are many firsts for Rasika with this short, she says. (Photo: Dev Purbiya)

Real-life couple Rasika Dugal and Mukul Chadda are all set to surprise the audience with their first collaboration on a short film. As everyone around the world is trying to make the most of their time during this lockdown, Dugal and Chadda have collaborated with a platform to tell a fun story which is also relevant in today’s times. The actor couple have not only contributed in the short as actors but have also written the film together. During the lockdown, the film was shot by the couple in their home while being remotely directed by Srinivas Sunderajan. 

Talking about the shooting experience, the Delhi Crime actor says, “I felt the need to create something to explore, in a fun way, the myriad feelings of these strange times. I was also excited about taking on the challenge to shoot from home. To see if we could set up a frame, shoot the film, arrange the props, record sound, keep continuity, take care of hair and make-up, manage the files, transfer the footage- basically, double up for an entire film unit. It was a lot of work but also great fun. Moreover, this is my first attempt at writing, so many firsts on this one!” 

Mukul Chadda

Mukul too admits that when his wife suggested that they shoot a short during the lockdown, he jumped at the idea. He says, “Between the humdrum of household chores, we fitted in a time slot to brainstorm. We started with four concepts, developed this one, wrote a draft, refined it, and voila!... We had a script. Shooting in the lockdown was intense as we had to quadruple up on duties but it also felt very rewarding.”

