Rasika Dugal: I almost feel guilty that many positive things happened for me at work in 2020, when it wasn’t so for many around me

Work got stuck, dynamic of showbiz changed, but for actor Rasika Dugal, 2020 was a prolific year. A lot of her work released on OTT platforms, and each one got her noticed. But when you ask her to describe it, the actor says 2020 feels like a “year out of a dystopian novel”.

She explains, “It also reinstated my faith in humanity. I was very moved by how civil society rose to the occasion and there were timely and sensitive initiatives to help people who were hit worst by the pandemic.”

Because there was so much misery around, Dugal almost felt “guilty”, she confesses, and adds, “There were so many positive things happening for me on the work front when it wasn’t the case for many around me.”

The 32-year-old was amazed by how quickly people reinvented themselves during this phase.

“Before I knew it, I was dubbing for A Suitable Boy (ASB) from home, promoting Lootcase online, and recording for an audio series. Then Mirzapur 2 and A Suitable Boy released on the same day. Two different genres on different platforms and two completely distinct roles for me. I felt thrilled about getting an opportunity to be two completely different people Savita (from ASB) and Beena Tripathi (from Mirzapur 2). And to receive how both were perceived by the audience,” beams the actor.

That was not all. Lootcase, her film with Kunal Kemmu was meant for a theatrical release, which opted for a digital route, and managed to become one of the most liked films of the year.

“With Lootcase and Banana Bread — a short film I co-created and shot entirely from home during the early days of lockdown — I felt happy that I could be part of bringing some cheer and light heartedness to people’s lives (and to my own) in gloomy times,” says Dugal.

Awards were aplenty, too. Her web show Delhi Crime won an International Emmy, and that naturally is a high point for her. She gushes, “I was honoured and grateful that Delhi crime got the recognition that I felt it deserved. But beyond awards and accolades, Delhi Crime will always hold a special place in my heart. Because of the skill and sensitivity with which it tells a very important story. I will be eternally grateful to have had the opportunity to collaborate with Richie Mehta, Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang and the entire cast and crew.”