Rasika Dugal: I hope OTT never releases numbers, and that they don’t start thinking stars are needed to bring in audiences

The advent of the OTT also means that there’s newness all around whether it’s in the kind of projects being made or casting process, but actor Rasika Dugal feels that numbers system should not exist.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 13:26 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Rasika Dugal has been part of web series Delhi Crime, Out of Love, Mirzapur and A Suitable Boy.

Amid the pandemic, web has emerged as the sole medium of entertainment for the audiences, so much so that even films with big star cast are releasing digitally. While many have called it a welcome move, Rasika Dugal hopes and likes to believe that there’s no star system on the platform.

“I think there’s no release of numbers at least so far publically, so there’s no chasing numbers. It’s still a chase for good content rather than numbers, which had happened in films. So, the competition is to generate more interesting content versus who can hit a certain number,” Dugal explains.

The advent of the OTT also means that there’s newness all around whether it’s in the kind of projects being made or casting process. But there’s a fear that she has.

 



“I hope OTT platforms don’t start releasing numbers, and that they don’t start thinking stars are needed. Even if they reveal the numbers, I hope it doesn’t reveal that only stars bring in audiences. I just hope numbers reveal that good content brings in the audiences,” says the actor, adding that she has a lot of faith in the audiences.

“We were not giving them a variety and we were too hung up on the formula. That changed in the last years and that is here to stay,” adds Dugal, who has been a part of web series such as Delhi Crime, Out of Love, Mirzapur and A Suitable Boy.

The 32-year-old feels that so far the response to her shows and her work on OTT has been quite reassuring and encouraging.

“For the past four to five years, what has been an encouragement for me is that even if a show is successful, it’s not that other shows have followed the same genre. A show like Mirzapur and Made in Heaven both are of completely different genre but both have been successful in their own right. It has been proved that there’s an appetite for a variety of content,” she shares.

Also pointing out how actors like her, Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo got a big push after coming of the OTT platforms, she adds, “We’re also getting work beyond OTT. With every new show, new actors are coming in and getting more opportunities to be part of other projects.”

