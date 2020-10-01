Rasika Dugal on Delhi Crime getting an Emmy nomination: I hope it opens up more avenues for me

The riveting web series, Delhi Crime received many plaudits upon its release, and now Rasika Dugal feels life has come a full circle with an International Emmy nomination for the show. And all she wants now is this recognition to turn into opportunities for her career.

“I don’t know what it will do to my career;I hope that it opens up more avenues. But then, when you have worked as an actor for so many years, you realise that your expectations have to be managed a little bit,” shares Dugal, who plays the role of police officer, Neeti Singh.

Not just for herself, Dugal hopes this would up the game for others as well whose works have been nominated including Arjun Mathur, who has got the best actor nomination and the cast of Four More Shots Please!

“I hope it opens up avenues for everybody. And not just here, even internationally. There is so much great work happening internationally as well,” she adds.

That is not all the connection that Dugal has with the International Emmys, as the actor also served as a jury for another region till the semi-final round this year.

“I watched a lot of series from that region which I might not have had access otherwise. So that is always nice to see what people are doing in another part of the world, their level of production and quality of writing,” the 35-year-old says.

But did signing up for a series — starring Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain — seem like a risk at that time, given that it was based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape incident, and on top of that it was an OTT project?

“I have always been a risk taker, very honestly in the beginning of my career, I didn’t really have a choice. I signed on to projects which were a risk because I didn’t have any other option. But later on my primary desire criteria has been that it should appeal to me in some way and is a story I want to be a part of. For me taking a risk would be signing on a project which I am not in complete agreement with,” she points out.

While Dugal is pleased with the recognition, she does have one complaint. “You know sometimes when I meet people and they say they have seen my other work and not Delhi Crime, I almost feel cheated, I make it a point to tell them to watch it,” she concludes.