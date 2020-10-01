Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Rasika Dugal on Delhi Crime getting an Emmy nomination: I hope it opens up more avenues for me

Rasika Dugal on Delhi Crime getting an Emmy nomination: I hope it opens up more avenues for me

That is not all the connection that actor Rasika Dugal has with the International Emmys, she also served as a jury for another region till the semi-final round this year.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 14:42 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Rasika Dugal played the role of police officer, Neeti Singh in Delhi Crime.

The riveting web series, Delhi Crime received many plaudits upon its release, and now Rasika Dugal feels life has come a full circle with an International Emmy nomination for the show. And all she wants now is this recognition to turn into opportunities for her career.

“I don’t know what it will do to my career;I hope that it opens up more avenues. But then, when you have worked as an actor for so many years, you realise that your expectations have to be managed a little bit,” shares Dugal, who plays the role of police officer, Neeti Singh.

Not just for herself, Dugal hopes this would up the game for others as well whose works have been nominated including Arjun Mathur, who has got the best actor nomination and the cast of Four More Shots Please!

“I hope it opens up avenues for everybody. And not just here, even internationally. There is so much great work happening internationally as well,” she adds.



That is not all the connection that Dugal has with the International Emmys, as the actor also served as a jury for another region till the semi-final round this year.

“I watched a lot of series from that region which I might not have had access otherwise. So that is always nice to see what people are doing in another part of the world, their level of production and quality of writing,” the 35-year-old says.

But did signing up for a series — starring Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain — seem like a risk at that time, given that it was based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape incident, and on top of that it was an OTT project?

“I have always been a risk taker, very honestly in the beginning of my career, I didn’t really have a choice. I signed on to projects which were a risk because I didn’t have any other option. But later on my primary desire criteria has been that it should appeal to me in some way and is a story I want to be a part of. For me taking a risk would be signing on a project which I am not in complete agreement with,” she points out.

While Dugal is pleased with the recognition, she does have one complaint. “You know sometimes when I meet people and they say they have seen my other work and not Delhi Crime, I almost feel cheated, I make it a point to tell them to watch it,” she concludes.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka detained; not allowed to march to Hathras
Oct 01, 2020 15:55 IST
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Oct 01, 2020 12:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi, walking to Hathras, alleges cops pushed, hit him with lathi
Oct 01, 2020 15:57 IST
Two soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
Oct 01, 2020 15:52 IST

latest news

Sero survey: Prevalence of antibodies at former hotspots in Pune
Oct 01, 2020 16:02 IST
Curbs on tobacco products will help the fight against Covid, boost the economy
Oct 01, 2020 16:04 IST
Largest contact tracing study in India shows Covid’s main transmission
Oct 01, 2020 16:01 IST
Donald Trump says he ‘enjoyed’ debate with Joe Biden
Oct 01, 2020 16:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.