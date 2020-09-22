Raveena Tandon calls for a ‘clean up’ amid drug probe on Bollywood: ‘Punish the guilty, users, dealers and suppliers’

Actor Raveena Tandon has ‘welcomed’ the Narcotics Control Bureau’s probe on drug abuse in Bollywood. Raveena tweeted on Tuesday that the guilty should be punished.

“Twas high time for clean up to happen.Very welcome!Will help our young/future generations.Start from here,surely,proceed to all sectors.Uproot it from its core.Punish the Guilty,users,the dealers/suppliers.The profiting Big Guys on the take,who give it a blind eye and ruin people,” she wrote.

Earlier, Raveena had defended the film industry when Kangana Ranaut had called ‘90% of Bollywood’ addicted to drugs. She said that an entire industry could not be generalised and that it has ‘the good and the bad’. “Globally,99% of judges,politicians,babus,officials,cops are corrupt.This statement cannot be a generic description for all. People are intelligent.They can differentiate between good/ bad.Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket.Likewise our industry also has the good and the bad,” she wrote.

In the latest development in their drug probe on Bollywood, the NCB has summoned actor Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash and a talent management agency’s CEO Dhurv Chitgopekar, an official told PTI. Both of them will be questioned by the NCB on Tuesday afternoon, he said.

“We have a fair idea as to who is involved in the Bollywood drug scene and (who the) Mumbai suppliers (are). The evidence is being collected before the consumers of hard drugs including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine and their suppliers are charged,” a senior NCB official told HT.

During the NCB’s investigation into the drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, his talent manager Jaya Saha was questioned by the NCB on Monday. During her questioning, the NCB got information about many persons allegedly having an active role in an alleged Bollywood drug nexus, the official said. NCB officials have also said they will summon Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.

The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Rajput’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in connection with the probe into the drugs angle in the case of the actor’s death.

