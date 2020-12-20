Raveena Tandon, daughter Rasha put their own spin on Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Saada Kutta Kutta’. Watch

Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha have recreated Yashraj Mukhate’s viral song Saada Kutta Kutta, in a new video also featuring their pets. The rap is based on Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s lines, “Tuada kutta Tommy, saada kutta kutta,” which she said during a candid conversation on the show.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Raveena wrote, “loved this @yashrajmukhate @shehnaazgill ! You both are totally terrific! Haven’t wanted to rock to a dhol beat as much as when I saw this play out!” The video features Raveena and Rasha, twinning in similar red tops and denim shorts, mouthing the lines of the rap song while holding their dogs in their hands. A cat also makes an appearance in the video.

Yashraj appreciated the post and reacted to the video. He wrote, “And the day is madeee,” and dropped several heart emojis. Raveena replied, “big fan,” and left a heart emoji. The post received more than 4000 comments within 12 hours. A fan wrote, “Already on repeat,” while another commented, “We want moreee.”

The original rap video, created by Yashraj, shows Shehnaaz getting emotional after a fight and saying the hilarious line. Yashraj added dhol beats to the video along with one of Shah Rukh Khan’s scenes from Mohabbatein, featuring him playing a dhol. Sharing the video on Instagram, Yashraj had written, “Tommy • Dukh, dard, aansu, feelings • @shehnaazgill can speak Punjabi in any language, there is bhangra is whatever she says, how could I miss this one. Dhol : @iamsrk Thank you @shehnaaz_ki_smile.” Shehnaaz had commented to the video, “Burahhhh!” along with a smiley and a fire emoji.

Yashraj shot to fame with his rap song Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, which took the social media by storm during the lockdown. It was based on a scene featuring Rupal Patel as Kokilaben, from the TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

