Raveena Tandon on Kangana Ranaut’s claim that 99 per cent of Bollywood uses drugs: ‘Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket’

Raveena Tandon said that the film industry, like every other profession, has a mix of good and bad people.

Actor Raveena Tandon has responded to actor Kangana Ranaut’s allegations that 99% of people in the film industry engage in the use of drugs, after lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani raised questions about Bollywood’s ‘deafening silence’ on the issue. She said that an entire industry could not be generalised and that it has ‘the good and the bad’.

“Globally,99 % of judges,politicians,babus,officials,cops are corrupt.This statement cannot be a generic description for all.People are intelligent.They can differentiate between good/ bad.Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket.Likewise our industry also has the good and the bad,” she wrote.

Raveena was replying to Mahesh’s tweet in which he wondered whether Bollywood’s silence on the allegations implies complicity. “A Bollywood actress makes a serious charge claiming personal knowledge on a TV channel with a large viewership that 99% of Bollywood consumes narcotic drugs. Not one person from that industry contradicts her. What inference is the public to draw from this deafening silence?” he questioned.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also responded to Mahesh’s tweet and said that he was ‘baffled’ by the film industry’s silence on Kangana’s allegations. “Though I belong to the same fraternity,I am as baffled as u ..And their silence also extends to them being called rapists , killers ,mafia etc etc,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, filmmaker Hansal Mehta defended the film industry against allegations of drug use in a series of tweets. “Just like Bollywood is a generic term that I disown I think any generalisation about the film industry being mostly about drugs, sex and scandals is unfair. Also the industry being unfair and mean is also a most unfair generalisation. This is an industry of artists not debauches,” he wrote.

“Like any industry there are rotten apples, there are mean people, there are bad experiences. But these pale in comparison to the kind of friendships, acceptance and love I have found through all these years. I’m an outsider but I’ve never let myself feel left out,” he added.

Hansal said that it was ultimately over choosing positivity over negativity and urged everyone to ‘stop targeting’ the film industry.

Recently, in an interview with Republic TV, Kangana talked about Bollywood’s alleged drugs nexus and claimed that 99% of people in the industry are drug users. She alleged that a ‘character actor’ spiked her drink and took advantage of her during her early days in the film industry.

Kangana also claimed that another ‘top star’ was a drug user and even had to be hospitalised a few years ago due to an overdose. She said that the high and mighty of Bollywood feel threatened that she knows their ‘secrets’ and have tried their best to discredit her, put her behind bars and even ‘get (her) killed’.

