Raveena Tandon says 'celebrities are soft targets' as Deepika, Sara are summoned by NCB; says local authorities are involved in drugs trade

Raveena Tandon says ‘celebrities are soft targets’ as Deepika, Sara are summoned by NCB; says local authorities are involved in drugs trade

Raveena Tandon has said that no drugs trade can happen without the blessing of local authorities, suggesting that ‘celebrities are soft targets’.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 19:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Raveena Tandon had previously called for a clean-up of Bollywood.

Calling celebrities ‘soft targets’ in the ongoing crackdown on drugs trade in the film industry, actor Raveena Tandon has said that ‘no drugs supplying can happen without the blessings of local authorities’. Raveena’s comments come as actor Rakul Preet Singh was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau, about her role in the alleged drugs nexus of Bollywood.

In a tweet, Raveena wrote, “The ‘Big Guys’ In my tweet. No drug supplying can happen without the ashirwad (blessings) of local authorities.Those are the Big fish that swim away unquestioned.If a Journo can reach the suppliers on stings. Can’t the authorities sniff them out? Celebrities are soft targets.”

She added, “Suppliers hang outside colleges/schools,pubs,restaurants,a drug syndicate,involving powerful authoritative entities (big guys on the take(As in Bribes)who turn blind eye,let young lives get ruined.Uproot it from THIS core.Dont stop here,declare a full war against drugs Countrywide.”

 

The actor had previously called for a mass clean-up of the industry. On September 22, she had written, “Twas high time for clean up to happen.Very welcome!Will help our young/future generations.Start from here,surely,proceed to all sectors.Uproot it from its core.Punish th Guilty,users,the dealers/suppliers.The profiting Big Guys on the take,who give it a blind eye and ruin people.”

Also read: Raveena Tandon calls for a ‘clean up’ amid drug probe on Bollywood: ‘Punish the guilty, users, dealers and suppliers’

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul, among others, for questioning, an official said. The NCB has arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty for alleged procurement of drugs.

