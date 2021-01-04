Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Raveena Tandon says her decision to adopt at the age of 21 was controversial: ‘They said no one would want to marry me’

Raveena Tandon says her decision to adopt at the age of 21 was controversial: ‘They said no one would want to marry me’

Actor Raveena Tandon has said that her decision to adopt two girls at the age of 21, when her career was at its peak, was met with apprehension. She was told that no one would want to marry her with this ‘baggage’.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 14:02 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Raveena Tandon with her children.

Actor Raveena Tandon has said that when her decision to adopt two girls in 1995, as a 21-year-old, was met with ‘apprehension’, but the experience has been an ‘unparalleled’ one for her. The actor made headlines for her decision at the time, as many thought that it would spell doom for her flourishing career.

In an interview, Raveena said that adopting Pooja and Chhaya, both of whom who are married with kids of their own now, was ‘the best decision of my life’.

She told Pinkvilla that she felt compelled to bring them home as she ‘didn’t like how their guardian would behave with them’. She said, “There was something about them that made me feel that me being a 21-year-old doesn’t matter. I can say it has been the best decision of my life. I cherish each and every moment I have shared with them, from taking them into my arms for the first time to walking them down the aisle.”

At the time, Raveena said, people told her that being a single mother would affect her status as a prospective bride. “Back then people were apprehensive on my decision and said no one would want to marry someone with this ‘baggage.’ But as they say, what is destined to be, it will happen. I couldn’t have been more blessed,” Raveena said.

Also read: Raveena Tandon, daughter Rasha put their own spin on Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Saada Kutta Kutta’. Watch

The actor is married to film distributor Anil Thadani, with whom she has two children -- daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan. Chhaya is an air hostess, and Pooja an event manager. In an interview to Hindustan Times in 2016, Raveena had said about her daughters, “My daughters are my best friends. I remember, when I got married, they were the ones who sat in the car and led me to the mandap. And now, I got the chance to walk them down the aisle. It is such a special feeling.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Farm leaders reach Vigyan Bhawan, talks with govt to begin shortly
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
by Shishir Gupta
Shivraj Chouhan says will not get Covid vaccine right away. Here’s why
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Active caseload declining due to decline in daily cases: Health ministry
by Press Trust of India | Posted by NIlavro Ghosh

latest news

Loved Janhvi’s pullover at Manish Malhotra’s NY party? Here’s what it cost
by Zarafshan Shiraz
Is BCCI rethinking playing at The Gabba after Queensland minister comment?
by Asian News International
Jharkhand: Couple killed in front of minor son over land dispute
by Debashish Sarkar
Tamil Nadu government allows cinemas, theatres to operate at full capacity
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.