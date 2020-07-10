Raveena Tandon shares throwback pics from Bombay Velvet: ‘Whatever the fate of the film, I must say no regrets’

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, who had an interesting cameo in Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet, has shared pictures from the sets. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. She had a beautiful message to accompany her throwback post.

Raveena posted the images and wrote on Instagram, “Some #throwback pics of #bombayvelvet whatever the fate of the film, I must say no regrets ! Loved the music and enjoyed the dressing up , the costumes by #Niharika were amazing,and just the thrill of emoting to jazz music was the sone pe suhaaga!” While most pictures show her in her get-up for the character, one of them shows her getting ready for the shot.

Commenting on the post, director Ahmed Khan’s wife Shaira wrote “Gorgeous” and posted a few fire emojis. Raveena played a club singer in the film that was based on historian Gyan Prakash’s Mumbai Fables. Bombay Velvet traces the story of Mumbai becoming a metropolis against the backdrop of love, greed, violence and jazz music. The movie featured Karan Johar as the antagonist, with Kay Kay Menon playing a significant role.

Ahead of the film’s release, Raveena had said that playing a jazz singer excited her. “Plus, it will be all the more fun because Karan Johar is playing the villain,” she had said.

Last seen in Onir’s 2017 film Shab, Raveena also made a special appearance in the reprised version of Sheher Ki Ladki from Khandani Shafakhana in 2019. She will be seen next in KGF Chapter 2.

