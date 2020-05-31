Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bedre’s then-and-now pics leave fans impressed: ‘Looking more gorgeous with each passing day’

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has shared pictures with Sonali Bendre and remembered one of their shoots together. In her latest post, Raveena posted a collage of pictures - one image is a poster of a film where they worked together and another one a recent photo with both actors posing together.

Raveena captioned it as, “A #throwback pic of then and now ! @iamsonalibendre and I rocking up the #keemat poster, and now us smiling away at an event.. lovely memories of the fun time spent shooting the film and the songs ! Omg!! especially- o mere chaila! Was a cardio workout!” The post got much love from fans and industry colleagues. While Sonali posted heart emojis, a fan wrote, “Now looking more gorgeous than throwback.”

Directed by Sameer Malkan, 1998 film Keemat featured Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Sonali and Raveena also worked together in Rakshak where they starred alongside Suniel Shetty and Karishma Kapoor. While Sonali had a role in Rakshak, Raveena made a special appearance for the song Sheher Ki Ladki.

Raveena is currently shooting for a few projects at her home as studio shootings are stalled owing to the ongoing lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking about things she is missing during the lockdown, Raveena told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Every artiste thrives on appreciation and on recognition. The fans, the well-wishers and the people are what make us. Today’s society has given us everything; a name, fame, a kind of privilege that we have, and it is all given by the people, so it is it is definitely something that all of us are missing under lockdown.”



Follow @htshowbiz for more