Sections
Home / Bollywood / Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bedre’s then-and-now pics leave fans impressed: ‘Looking more gorgeous with each passing day’

Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bedre’s then-and-now pics leave fans impressed: ‘Looking more gorgeous with each passing day’

Raveena Tandon has shared then-and-now photos featuring her with Sonali Bendre on Instagram.

Updated: May 31, 2020 15:19 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Sonali Bendre and Raveena Tandon look beautiful in throwback pictures.

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has shared pictures with Sonali Bendre and remembered one of their shoots together. In her latest post, Raveena posted a collage of pictures - one image is a poster of a film where they worked together and another one a recent photo with both actors posing together.

Raveena captioned it as, “A #throwback pic of then and now ! @iamsonalibendre and I rocking up the #keemat poster, and now us smiling away at an event.. lovely memories of the fun time spent shooting the film and the songs ! Omg!! especially- o mere chaila! Was a cardio workout!” The post got much love from fans and industry colleagues. While Sonali posted heart emojis, a fan wrote, “Now looking more gorgeous than throwback.”

 

Directed by Sameer Malkan, 1998 film Keemat featured Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Sonali and Raveena also worked together in Rakshak where they starred alongside Suniel Shetty and Karishma Kapoor. While Sonali had a role in Rakshak, Raveena made a special appearance for the song Sheher Ki Ladki.



Raveena is currently shooting for a few projects at her home as studio shootings are stalled owing to the ongoing lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking about things she is missing during the lockdown, Raveena told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Every artiste thrives on appreciation and on recognition. The fans, the well-wishers and the people are what make us. Today’s society has given us everything; a name, fame, a kind of privilege that we have, and it is all given by the people, so it is it is definitely something that all of us are missing under lockdown.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shafali encourages contactless Indian greetings like Salaam/Namaste
May 31, 2020 15:52 IST
Andhra Pradesh registers 110 new Covid-19 cases in highest single-day spike
May 31, 2020 15:49 IST
‘You, Dhoni will play a lot for India,’ How Dravid lifted Pathan’s spirits
May 31, 2020 16:00 IST
Tripura records 280 Covid-19 positive cases with 11 fresh cases, all returnees from Chennai
May 31, 2020 15:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.