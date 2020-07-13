Raveena Tandon wishes son Ranbirvardhan as he turns a teenager, calls him ‘a strapping young lad’. See pics

Actor Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to post a bunch of pictures of son Ranbirvardhan Thadani as he turned 13 on Sunday. She recalled the moments from when he was born till now.

She wrote: “#13 years old!#mysonsateenager And time just slips by from underneath you...a babe in the arms ,to a strapping young lad,striding shoulder to shoulder besides you . #happybirthday #ranbirvardhan . Thank you all for the good wishes and blessings.” Among those who wishes the young lad was Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who wrote: “Happy happiest birthday Ranbirvardhan god bless.”

Raveena has two children with Anil Thadani--daughter Rasha and son, Ranbirvardhan. Much before her marriage to Anil in 2004, Raveena had adopted two girls --Pooja and Chhaya-- as a single mother, back in 1995.

Raveena has taken her responsibility as a mother to the adopted girls with all seriousness. In 2016, she had got one of her daughters, Chhaya married as well. Today, Raveena is grandmom to two kids. Chhaya’s second child was born last year.

Also read: Karan Patel takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut: ‘Your sister is taking care of your business, why didn’t you hire new people?’

Through the lockdown, Raveena has kept fans entertained with her posts. Only recently, she had posted about the fun time that she has had, playing with ‘mekanos’, with her kids. She had written: “Our lockdown hobby! Back to my childhood days,when we played with mekanos. Rasha and I make them and then Ranbirvardhan fits in a board and codes it and makes them run! loving it! #bachpankiyaadien.” She also posted a picture of their adventure.

Raveena often shares throwback posts as well. Sharing one of her daughter Rasha, from when she was but a little girl, Raveena had written: “Everyday a different memory... best times is when you can spend hours dressing up your little ones and it is such fun.. and they still haven’t learnt to protest ! Once they have a mind of their own , all becomes a distant dream. Now I’m asked a choice only so that it’s rejected and the one I haven’t chosen ,is surely worn!! #throwback #little @officialrashathadani.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more