Ravi Dubey: I wear the tag of TV actor like a medal on my chest

Actor Ravi Dubey says while the perception around different mediums is changing, some actors still feel apprehensive when they are referred to as ‘TV actor’, he doesn’t.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 13:02 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Ravi Dubey has been a part of TV shows such as Saas Bina Sasuraal and Jamai Raja

Actor Ravi Dubey has been a part of showbiz for a full 15 years now, and happy with what he has achieved, having done work on every medium, be it television, films or the web.

Ask him though whether he has found there to be a hierarchy between actors from different mediums, TV and films specifically, and he says, “When you talk about hierarchy, you talk about someone being above and someone being below. You talk about corporate ladder, that is a hierarchy, there will a general manager, assistant, one level then the next. I don’t think that’s what it is in the industry, it’s about creative potential and skill set.” 

However, the 36-year-old does confess that he has felt the way people look at film and TV actors differently. “There are various times in the industry, rampant preconceived notions, redundant perspectives have required change, I think. Many TV actors I would say, including myself, have been at the receiving end of this redundant perspective. So yes, perspective I would say .. at some point I have been at the receiving end and faced it myself. I have felt uncomfortable at film narrations, and very respectfully excused myself from them. I felt that tunnel view existed. It’s on the point of metamorphosis,” explains Dubey, who apart from acting, also has his own production house with wife Sargun Mehta.

In fact, he feels the change already in motion. The actor tells us people’s minds today, fortunately, are opening up. “Till some time back, there were no OTT platforms. The metamorphosis I talked about, it’s not easy, there’s always going to be a little back and forth, but I think TV actors are as invested as film actors. In fact, I worked in TV for substantially a long period of time. What seems to be a baggage for most — the TV actor label — I wear it like a medal on my cheat. Whatever I am in life is because of this TV industry,” admits Dubey.



