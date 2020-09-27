Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Ravi Kishan on getting threat calls after speaking against Bollywood’s drug problem: ‘I didn’t think about my life’

Ravi Kishan on getting threat calls after speaking against Bollywood’s drug problem: ‘I didn’t think about my life’

Bhojpuri actor and BJP leader Ravi Kishan has said that he will raise his voice for the youth of this country and for the future of film industry after reports emerged that he had been receiving threat calls ever since he spoke out about Bollywood’s alleged drug nexus.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 16:41 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Earlier in September, Ravi Kishan spoke about Bollywood’s alleged links with drugs. (ANI)

Actor and BJP politician Ravi Kishan has spoken about getting threatening calls after he spoke about Bollywood and its alleged drug nexus. He said that he would continue to raise his voice for the sake of the youth of this country and for the future of the film industry.

“I’ll speak at the right time. I’ve raised my voice for youths & future of film industry. I didn’t think about my life. Desh ke bhavishya ke liye 2-5 goli bhi kha lenge, to koi chinta nahi hai (Will even take a bullet or two for the country. I don’t worry about it),” ANI reported him as saying.

 

Couple of days back, speaking in the Parliament, Ravi had raised the drug addiction issue in the Lok Sabha. In response, actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan had launched a scathing attack on Ravi. She had said that she completely disagreed with those who called the entertainment industry a “gutter”, referring to a comment made by Kangana Ranaut.



“People who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree and I really disassociate,” she said. She had added how she was “really embarrassed and ashamed” in a reference to Kishan’s statement in the Lok Sabha on the alleged Bollywood drug cartel. “Jis thali mein khate hai usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai ,” she said referring to a popular Hindi proverb that means to bite the hands that feed you.

In response, Ravi had hit back at Jaya and said that he was the son of a priest and had worked his way up. “There is a conspiracy to finish our film industry by hollowing it out. As a responsible member of film industry, it is not just my right but my duty to raise it in Parliament and Jaya-ji should respect that. I am just a son of a priest who crawled his way up and has worked in 600 films,” Kishan said while speaking to ANI.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Sep 27, 2020 16:59 IST
Nadda’s team has 11 leaders from UP as party eyes 2022 state polls
Sep 27, 2020 14:48 IST
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)
Sep 27, 2020 16:53 IST
‘Don’t consider an alliance as NDA without Sena, Akali in it’: Raut
Sep 27, 2020 16:18 IST

latest news

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actor Sanjay looted by goons on Mumbai road
Sep 27, 2020 17:14 IST
Shops selling funeral kits witness dull business
Sep 27, 2020 17:13 IST
Afghan Sikhs, Hindus leave their birthplace as threat from IS rises
Sep 27, 2020 17:13 IST
Daughters’ Day 2020: Bollywood goes gaga over their ‘jaan’
Sep 27, 2020 17:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.