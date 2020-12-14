Recovering from heart attack, Remo D’souza is dancing in hospital room, wife Lizelle shares video. Watch

Remo D’souza suffered a heart attack last week but is feeling well now. The choreographer-director has even started dancing in his hospital room.

Remo’s wife Lizelle shared a video of Remo, moving his feet to a peppy song. Remo seemed to be sitting in a chair with his feet in shoe covers. Lizelle thanked fans for their support. “DANCING WITH THE FEET IS ONE THING DANCING WITH THE HEART IS ANOTHER ...... @remodsouza THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR THE PRAYERS AND BLESSINGS,” she wrote with her post. Other friends of the filmmaker also shared a photo of him in his hospital robes, looking out of the window.

The dancing star’s fans also sent him good wishes. “Get well soon sir,” wrote one. “Always loves you sir and mam , thank you God get well soon,” wrote another.

On Friday, Remo was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he suffered a heart attack. According to sources close to the family, the 46-year-old director was in the ICU of the Kokilaben hospital. “He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the ICU,” the hospital sources had said on Friday afternoon. “He’s stable now and under observation.”

Earlier, actor Amitabh Bachchan had wished for Remo’s good health. Retweeting a throwback video clip, shared by a fan, Amitabh wrote: “.. get well Remo .. prayers !! and thank you for your wishes.”

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal also took to Instagram to share a health update on Remo. He said Remo is on the path to recovery. Raghav, who has worked with Remo D’Souza in dance films ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, said, “Guys sir is fine now. He is a strong boy. He is already recovering and will be back with me on a trip to the mountains soon. @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza. Just send him healing energies everyone, that’s it,” he wrote on Saturday.

