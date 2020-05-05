Release films in theatres after lockdown, respect exclusive theatrical windows: Multiplex association to film industry

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI), a nationwide group of cinema operators, has requested studio partners, producers, artistes and content creators to help the cinema exhibition sector bounce back from the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement, the association appealed to the film industry to release their films in theatres, once they reopen, and maintain the exclusive theatrical windows — the number of days between a film’s theatrical release and its broader distribution, such as release on DVD or streaming platforms.

“The global coronavirus pandemic has seen the cinema sector suffer massive financial losses, with thousands of screens countrywide forced to close down, and many employees, not just of cinemas, but even their supply chains and other stakeholders, facing personal hardship. The situation is truly unprecedented and unparalleled. Collective action to tide over and emerge out of this crisis, from all industry constituents, is more important than ever,” the statement read.

MAI urged makers to release their films in theatres and ‘kindly respect the exclusive theatrical window, which has been a time-tested industry practice’. “When this crisis passes, the combination of the pent-up demand and the promise of new movies, we are sure, would boost film business and contribute massively in reviving our industry. The collective, social experience of watching films on the big screen needs to be preserved and it can be done so only with the collective support of all stakeholders,” the association said.

The business of Baaghi 3 and Angrezi Medium was adversely affected due to the unanticipated shutting down of theatres due to the coronavirus pandemic. With theatres remaining closed due to the nationwide lockdown, there is a strong murmur that several big-budget Bollywood films might see a direct digital release.

Recently, filmmaker Kabir Khan confirmed that the makers of 83, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and an ensemble cast, were offered a whopping sum to release the film directly online. However, he said that the film will open in theatres only.

“83 is a film that has been envisioned and made to be experienced on the big screen and we are ready to wait for things to get normal and then release it in cinemas,” he said.

