Remembering Saroj Khan: Divya Dutta says ‘masterji’ would always keep actors on their toes

Actor Divya Dutta reveals that the late choreographer Saroj Khan was a strict disciplinarian on a film set. Dutta touched her feet before giving her first shot, when she got a chance to collaborate with Khan.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 16:39 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Divya Dutta last met late choreographer Saroj Khan at an awards function.

Divya Dutta feels lucky that she got a chance to collaborate with the late choreographer Saroj Khan for two projects — Veer Zara (2004) and Kahaani Gudiya Ki (2005). But apart from the professional relationship, the reason Khan was dear to the Dutta is even more special.

“For me, a major connect with her was that she looked a lot like my mother. In fact, everyone used to ask my mom sometimes that are you her sister?,” recalls the 42-year-old.

Many people referred to Khan as ‘masterji’, and also said that she’d be a strict disciplinarian on set. Dutta agrees and adds, “But, it showed on-screen if you took your work for granted. It was never uncalled for. She was a disciplinarian, and why not? Sometimes, we being stars, say ‘ho jaayega’. She’d keep you on your toes, literally. I think that was really lovely,” says Dutta, recounting the first shot she gave for Veer Zara.



“I went and touched her feet, and thanked her, hugged her after saying ‘thank you masterji’. It was the euphoria of working with the best,” shares the actor.



Khan, in a career spanning four decades, choreographed chartbusters such as Ek Do Teen (Tezaab; 1988), Dhak Dhak Karne Laga (Beta; 1992) and Hawa Hawaii (Mr India; 1987). She also received the National Film Award for Best Choreography for Jab We Met’s Yeh Ishq Hai.

Dutta’s last meeting with the ace choreographer also happened at an awards function. “We both were recipients on that day. I sat with her, hugged her tight, and held her arm. I am glad I did that, because you don’t know when you will meet the same person ever again, or not meet. God bless her,” Dutta ends.

