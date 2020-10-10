Remo D’Souza on theatres reopening: The magic of big screen will never go away

Director-choreographer Remo D’Souza is happy that theatres are finally reopening after so many months of nationwide shutdown. Among the main markets, Mumbai has deferred it till October 31, while Delhi theatres will reopen from October 15 with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place.

He says, “It’s been shut for seven-eight months now, and it’s a great situation. But the occupancy is 50 percent, and the middle seats have to be empty, so I don’t know if makers would be willing to release their films. If I had to release a film, I’d have said let’s wait for some more time. If you don’t know if people are going to come or not, it’s better to wait.”

But what about theatre owners until recently asking makers to wait and not release their films directly on OTT platforms, which has become their competition?

The 46-year-old explains, “I don’t think theatres are going to die or get killed, they are something that is going to stay forever. OTT platforms in a way are better for films which are ready for release. In a way, it is better for filmmaker, they can experiment.”

The big screen magic is something D’Souza he feels one can’t get that into your TV, especially celebration films. Also, the star system isn’t something that will go for a toss according to him.

“They have to have a theatrical release. The audience also feels it’s better to go and watch in a theatre. Films like Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb and Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, if the producer and actors agree, they will also get a large audience. So if the actors agree, there’s no problem actually,” says the director, who has helmed films such as Race 3 and Any Body Can Dance 2 (ABCD 2).

D’souza recently went to Goa to shoot a song. When asked about the entire experience, he tells us, “I’m a workaholic, and need to work., but because of Covid, I got four months of holiday. I got to spend time with my family, so in a way it was good. There were limited crew member, half of them wearing those PPE kits, but this is the new normal, and we have to lvie with it. We have to take care of ourselves till the vaccine comes out.”

