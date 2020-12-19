Remo D’Souza returns home post heart attack, Salman Khan asks Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan to find another show

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Remo D’Souza shares first video from home after heart attack, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor hail his spirit

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza is back home after a brief stint in hospital. Remo had been admitted after suffering a heart attack. Late Friday, he took to Instagram to share an update for fans.

(Read full story here)

Happy birthday Ankita Lokhande: Dance video to romance in the snow, her cutest moments with boyfriend Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande never fails to shower love on her boyfriend Vicky Jain on social media. She often shares mushy posts for him, calling him her ‘soulmate’, and thanking her lucky stars that she found someone like him. She usually adds the hashtag ViAnk - an amalgamation of their names - at the end of these posts.

(Read full story here)

Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan jokes ‘jealous’ Neha Kakkar snubbed his wedding invite as she didn’t want to see him happy

In a new promo of Indian Idol 12, host Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar were seen engaging in playful banter. Aditya jokingly called Neha ‘jealous’ for not attending his wedding with his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal earlier this month.

(Read full story here)

Urmila Matondkar says her husband Mohsin Akhtar, his family are constantly attacked by trolls: ‘There is a limit’

Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar called the constant troll attacks on her husband, Mohsin Akhtar, and his family ‘unfortunate’. She also talked about her Wikipedia page being vandalised by miscreants, who changed her parents’ name on it.

(Read full story here)

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan takes Arshi Khan to task over her fight with Vikas Gupta, says ‘find another show’

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan episodes are mostly about the host of the reality show scolding contestants over their actions throughout the week. Much as anticipated, Salman will be seen chiding Arshi Khan over her fight with Vikas Gupta on Saturday’s episode, the promotional video has revealed.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more