Remo D’Souza’s wife thanks Salman Khan for ‘emotional support’ after choreographer's heart attack: ‘You are an angel bhai’

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza’s wife, Lizelle, has thanked actor Salman Khan for ‘emotional support’ when Remo needed it the most. Remo was recently discharged from hospital after suffering a heart attack. He worked with Salman on Race 3.

Taking to Instagram to share a picture in which she is seen hugging her husband, Lizelle thanked the staff of the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai for their efforts in treating Remo. “My best Christmas gift ever ever ever ....... this moment I’ll always cherish ..... hugging u after a week of the worst emotional ups and downs ..... I know acc to u am a superwoman but I suddenly felt like a small little child lost... only one thing I knew and trusted was ur promise to me that u will come out as a fighter and the lord above .....,” she wrote.

Thanking Salman, she continued, “I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank @beingsalmankhan for being the biggest emotional support u are an angel thank you so much bhai for always being there .....” She added, “Thanks to all my friends and family for emotionally being there and thanks to people all over praying ..... @remodsouza I love u to the moon and back...... pls now u need to stop making me prove it to u time and again .... cmon let the joy of Christmas festivities begin........ Happy Holidays........”

Salman and Remo were said to have had a fallout after the critical and commercial disappointment of Race 3. Remo had hinted at creative differences on the sets of Race 3 in an interview to IANS. He’d said, “I learnt two very important things after that film. Firstly, never work on a half-baked script, work on the script much harder before you roll the camera. And secondly, I have learnt to put my foot down when it’s needed, especially when creative difference happens. One can argue till one level, but not after that... So then, it’s better to put my foot down.”

After returning home, Remo last Friday took to Instagram to share an update for fans. He wrote in a post, “Thank you all for the love , prayers and blessings I am back... thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @__adonis____ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back ... and thanks to all my friends.”

